 
menu menu menu

Mick Jagger enjoys lavish birthday party alongside Leonardo DiCaprio

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Mick Jagger enjoys lavish birthday party alongside Leonardo DiCaprio
Mick Jagger enjoys lavish birthday party alongside Leonardo DiCaprio

Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday with high-profile figures.

The Rolling Stone frontman arranged a private dinner for his friends and family to celebrate his big day.

For his day, Leonardo gave a surprise appearance in Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea, London on Wednesday.

The Oscar winner, 48, cut a casual figure as he was clad in an all-black ensemble which consisted of a jacket, trousers and trainers.

In true Leo fashion, he wore a baseball cap over his handsome complexion and kept his head down while leaving the lavish venue in the early hours.

Sir Mick Jagger enjoyed a lavish party to celebrate his 80th birthday alongside a very A-list guest list.

The Rolling Stones frontman celebrated the milestone birthday alongside his daughter Georgia May Jagger, his model ex-girlfriend Jerry Hall, his fiancée Melanie Hamrick and other stars.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sir Mick had thanked his fans for their good wishes as he turned 80 years old.

Earlier this month, Leo was spotted partying with two of his rumoured flames, Neelam and Maya Jama, 28, in London.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking ‘humiliation’: ‘Plan to grovel’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking ‘humiliation’: ‘Plan to grovel’
Kim Kardashian shows off $300K Hermès Birkin bag

Kim Kardashian shows off $300K Hermès Birkin bag
Ethan Slater pals fear his new lover Ariana Grande will break his heart: Insider

Ethan Slater pals fear his new lover Ariana Grande will break his heart: Insider

Greta Gerwig eliminates possibility of Margot Robbie starrer ‘Barbie’ sequel

Greta Gerwig eliminates possibility of Margot Robbie starrer ‘Barbie’ sequel
Sinéad O'Connor’s infamous SNL moment banned her from the show: Watch video

Sinéad O'Connor’s infamous SNL moment banned her from the show: Watch
Meghan Markle is an ‘off-the-dial cockamamie’: ‘Ludicrous’

Meghan Markle is an ‘off-the-dial cockamamie’: ‘Ludicrous’
Princess Beatrice’s husband caught in sweet gesture during holiday in Saint Tropez video

Princess Beatrice’s husband caught in sweet gesture during holiday in Saint Tropez
Cillian Murphy updates fans about ‘Peaky Blinders’ film

Cillian Murphy updates fans about ‘Peaky Blinders’ film
Cillian Murphy on racy 'Oppenheimer' scene with Florence Pugh: ‘No one likes doing them’ video

Cillian Murphy on racy 'Oppenheimer' scene with Florence Pugh: ‘No one likes doing them’