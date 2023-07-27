Mick Jagger enjoys lavish birthday party alongside Leonardo DiCaprio

Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday with high-profile figures.

The Rolling Stone frontman arranged a private dinner for his friends and family to celebrate his big day.

For his day, Leonardo gave a surprise appearance in Embargo Republica nightclub in Chelsea, London on Wednesday.

The Oscar winner, 48, cut a casual figure as he was clad in an all-black ensemble which consisted of a jacket, trousers and trainers.

In true Leo fashion, he wore a baseball cap over his handsome complexion and kept his head down while leaving the lavish venue in the early hours.

Sir Mick Jagger enjoyed a lavish party to celebrate his 80th birthday alongside a very A-list guest list.

The Rolling Stones frontman celebrated the milestone birthday alongside his daughter Georgia May Jagger, his model ex-girlfriend Jerry Hall, his fiancée Melanie Hamrick and other stars.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sir Mick had thanked his fans for their good wishes as he turned 80 years old.

Earlier this month, Leo was spotted partying with two of his rumoured flames, Neelam and Maya Jama, 28, in London.