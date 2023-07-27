 
Shay Mitchell turns heads in corset top at Drake’s party

By
Web Desk

|July 27, 2023

Shay Mitchell turned heads while attending Drake’s party at the Dream Downtown in New York City. The 36-year-old actress was spotted making her way to the bash alongside Scott Disick and Jaden Smith.

She put on a starry display as she donned a glitter corset top paired with loose black cargo pants. She gave herself more inches in height in a pair of clear heels and she accessorized with a black baseball cap.

Scott Disick similarly opted for cargo pants in grey along with a black jacket and a red baseball cap. 

Meanwhile, Jaden Smith went for a black raincoat, matching bottoms and a pair of white sneakers.

The star-studded party comes after Drake had a touching moment with his mother while he gave a performance at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The 36-year-old singer, whose birth name is Aubrey Drake Graham, is in the middle of his It's All A Blur tour and decided to bring his mother along to his New York City concert.

He opted to bring her on stage and serenaded her with the song Look What You’ve Done from the album Take Care by Drizzy. As he finished up the song, his mother grew emotional and the pair shared a loving hug.

