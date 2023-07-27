Jerome Coopersmith, writer of 1965 Sherlock Holmes musical, passes away at 97

Jerome Coopersmith, the writer of the 1965 Sherlock Holmes musical, passes away at 97

Jerome Coopersmith, the writer of the 1965 Sherlock Holmes musical died peacefully on Friday at the age of 97. He was also known for writing twenty-plus episodes of the TV series Hawaii Five-O's first nine seasons.

His family confirmed the news of the sad demise of the writer saying that Coopersmith died peacefully on Friday in Rochester, New York.

Coopersmith was a decorated veteran who served in World War II and received a Purple Heart for his service. He joined the US Army in 1943 and left after serving for two years in 1945.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he then began his writing career in 1947 and went on to write several quizzes and historical shows for television, including Gabby Hayes Show and Johnny Jupiter in collaboration with Horton Foote in the early 1950s.

Coopersmith was credited for writing two feature-length and almost thirty regular episodes of the TV series Hawaii Five-O.

In 1977, the acclaimed writer created a New York newspaper drama, The Andros Target starring James Sutorius but it lasted for only 13 episodes.

In 1966-67, he wrote The Apple Tree, directed by Mike Nichols and was a Broadway hit.

Jerome Coopersmith is survived by his grandson and daughters Amy and Jill.