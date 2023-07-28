Tom Cruise faced 'egocentric control freak' accusations

Tom Cruise-starring 'Eyes Wide Shut' write made this claim

Eyes Wide Shut’s writer Frederic Raphael has a bone to pick with its lead star Tom Cruise and director Stanely Kubrick.

The feud was reignited after the Oscar-winning screenwriter penned a new book titled Last Post.

“There has been an incessant campaign, led by the Harlans, whom I never met during the two or three years of addressing myself exclusively to you, to deny that I had anything much to do with the final version of Eyes Wide Shut,' he levelled allegations against the director, and his family involved in the project for minimising his role in it.

Adding, “Until the Writers Guild intervened, they tried to eliminate me from the credits.”

The writer also alleged, “The Harlans and Master Cruise have managed to insert some derogatory stuff in my Wikipedia entry.”

“There must be some way of excising the libel, but I lack the modern skill or the dreary energy to pursue the matter. Their sullen purpose is to establish your grand-masterliness...,” Raphel referred to the entry on his Wikipedia page of the critic Roger Ebert's 1999 interview with the Top Gun star where he slammed him for his criticism against Kubrick.

“He [Raphael] wouldn't have written it if Stanley had been alive. Opportunistic. Self-serving. Inaccurate. I don't know that man at all and I've never met him. It's been interesting seeing how people have behaved afterwards,” Cruise at the time said.

The writer also used his writing ammunition against the Mission Impossible star’s Scientology religion and his marriage with Nicole Kidman.

“I have never been called a liar by anyone as I have been by the Harlan clan and by Tom Cruise, an egocentric control freak to whom I have never spoken.”

He added, “He did offer me a job though, soon after you finished shooting; the better to have me on a leash, no doubt. In his turn, he too seems to need the control he finds in Scientology...”

He also questioned the casting choice of the film for the leads.

'[I]t was never admiration for his versatility, was it? From all accounts, you gave him slow hell for Warner Brothers' money,' he referred to Cruise.

“You slave-drove him for what he cost and he took it like a man. What do you suppose he ever told the Scientology brass that locked him in hock to them?'

It is pertinent to mention here that Raphael's and Kubrick's tiff started with the former memoir, Eyes Wide Open, in 1999 in which he claimed his uneasy working relationship with the late director that saw him disinvited from his film's premiere.