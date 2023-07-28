One Directions' Louis Tomlinson recalls mischievous memories of former band

'One Direction' broke apart in 2015 for indefinite time period

Former One Direction member, Louis Tomlinson, recalled some of the naughty and mischievous memories of all the band members.

All the boys who were part of the band, including Louis, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, were known to be heartthrobs at the time.

Recently, in an interview with Page Six, Louis revealed that during the peak of their careers, there were times when they all wanted to live a normal life. Despite being the heartthrobs, they somehow managed to do some antics.

“We were all lovely boys. Lovely, lovely boys we were", the 31-year old singer said.

He also told Page Six: “There were of course those times where we wanted to be ‘normal young lads’ and wanted to go out and have a drink and do whatever it is young lads do at that age, and so that was somewhat challenging."

“I just think that we found our own ways to do that", he added.

The Change singer admitted that he had a very beautiful experience with his bandmates.

He mentioned: “There was something very beautiful about going through that stage of our lives [together]. We were all very young, 16 to 18. So to be young lads and to go through the craziness together at that young age."

One Direction broke apart in 2015 after the abrupt departure of Zayn Malik.