World Cup 2023: When will Pakistan-India match take place?

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (left) walks with Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam. — ICC

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has denied reports that the ICC World Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and India was rescheduled due to security concerns.

The India-Pakistan match could take place on October 14 instead of the original date of October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, media reports claimed that this possible change of the tournament’s most anticipated game was due to the fact that it fell on the first day of Navratri — a festival celebrated with mass participation across Gujarat.

In light of the festival, security agencies had advised the BCCI to tweak the itinerary, citing an inability to provide adequate security.

However, Jay brushed the reports aside.

"If security was an issue, why would the match go there [to Ahmedabad]? [October] 14-15 is not the problem. Two or three boards have written in, asking to change based on the logistical challenges.

"There are some matches where there is only a two-day gap, so it will be difficult to play and then travel next day [and then play again],” Shah said after a BCCI meeting in Delhi on Thursday.



"As far as possible, we are looking at not changing the venue as well as the matches. Not changing the venue is very important.

"Teams which have six-day gaps between matches, we are trying to reduce it to four-five days; and those that have just two-day gaps, we are trying to increase to three days."

Shah also confirmed that several full members have asked to change the schedule of some of the matches in the mega event.

"There is a possibility there could be few changes in the schedule. Several Full Member countries have written in requesting to change two or three dates in the schedule. We are working out with the ICC, and we should be able to clear it in two or three days,” he concluded.