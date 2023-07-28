TV presenter Andi Peters celebrates 53rd birthday on ‘Good Morning Britain’

Television personality Andi Peters marked his 53rd birthday with a celebration on Friday’s episode of Good Morning Britain. Although his birthday is actually set for Saturday, they celebrated it early as it was the last episode of the week.

Andi began to show his face on television back in 1989 by appearing on BBC’s Broom Cupboard. He then went on to see significant success through the 1990s and 2000s as he played the role of presenter on the Saturday morning children’s show Live & Kicking, the reality show Shipwrecked as well as Top of the Pops.

After the celebration, several viewers took to their social media pages to wish him an early happy birthday as one fan wrote: “Have a magnificent birthday Andi! Thank you for all the laughter and banter you bring to the screen!” and another added: “Happy birthday to the gorgeous and fabulous @AndiPeters love this body!”

The celebration comes after the presenter made viewers go wild on Saturday Night Takeaway by showing off his muscular figure. He appeared on screen for a pre-recorded segment, proudly displaying his toned figure in a sleeveless vest while in Florida.