 
menu menu menu

Leonardo DiCaprio likely to draw flak in Brazil over social media post

By
Web Desk

|July 28, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio likely to draw flak in Brazil over social media post

Leonardo DiCaprio on Thursday shared an article praising Brazilian president Lula da Silva.

The article said, "The rate of deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has fallen significantly since Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office in June 2023."

Leonardo DiCaprio likely to draw flak in Brazil over social media post

The Hollywood actor is expected to receive backlash from Lula's opponents over his Instagram post.

Former president Jair Bolsonaro criticized Leo, who is also a renowned environmentalist, over his social media post last year.

In his post the actor urged Brazilian youth to register to vote in the country's elections -- implying they should vote against the far-right president.

The Hollywood star had posted a message saying that "Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change.

"What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet," he said, adding a link with more information on how to register to vote in the upcoming poll.

Bolsonaro, who has been widely criticized by environmentalist groups, responded with irony.

"Thanks for your support, Leo! It's really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections," Bolsonaro tweeted in English.

"Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest."

More From Entertainment:

James Martin receives support after blaming outburst on cancer battle

James Martin receives support after blaming outburst on cancer battle
Kylie Minogue to light up Sin City in spectacular Las Vegas residency

Kylie Minogue to light up Sin City in spectacular Las Vegas residency
Who is Megan Fox's friend Brittney Boyce?

Who is Megan Fox's friend Brittney Boyce?

Prince George feels like he’s ‘lost uncle Harry’ for good?

Prince George feels like he’s ‘lost uncle Harry’ for good?
Lilly Jay calls her family ‘collateral damage’ in Ethan Slater’s romance with Ariana Grande

Lilly Jay calls her family ‘collateral damage’ in Ethan Slater’s romance with Ariana Grande
Mattel unveils ambitious film slate with 14 movies based on on iconic toys like Barbie

Mattel unveils ambitious film slate with 14 movies based on on iconic toys like Barbie
Barbie’s Greta Gerwig explains how Lizzo’s song Pink changed the beginning of the movie

Barbie’s Greta Gerwig explains how Lizzo’s song Pink changed the beginning of the movie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s star has faded: ‘People are tired’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s star has faded: ‘People are tired’
Laura Whitmore reveals inspiration behind 'Laura Whitmore Investigates'

Laura Whitmore reveals inspiration behind 'Laura Whitmore Investigates'