Bill Gates speaks of Alzheimer’s disease with Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller

Bill Gates has recently spoken to Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller about creating awareness of Alzheimer’s.

Gates invited actor Rogen and his wife on the first episode of his podcast titled, Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates to talk about brain health and Alzheimer’s Disease.

For the unversed, Gates lost his father to this disease while Miller her mother.

Speaking of Hilarity for Charity, Miller said, “Alzheimer's and comedy aren't the most obvious combination, so therefore it was like, well we want people to have fun and we want them to give us their money, but also it's about Alzheimer's.”

“So, you know, that was sort of a delicate walk just figuring out how to do it,” she continued.

Miller admitted it was the “stigma” that put them they are in today, while Rogen remarked, “people avoid talking about this disease because the idea of being out of control of mental health is uncomfortable.”

“I think it's all up against this massive societal shift that needs to happen as far as how Alzheimer's is spoken about, how it is dealt with, and like the amount of money it receives in comparison to like cancer and things like that, which are less costly, more treatable and exactly as deadly,” explained the Knocked Up actor.

Rogen noted, “I think the only logical answer is that people just don't like talking or thinking about Alzheimer's because it scares them.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Gates also discussed about caretakers’ mental health who look after the patients of Alzheimer’s.

“Often the caretaker dies before the person they're taking care of with Alzheimer's, and that was something we were seeing play out in real-time,” added Rogen.

Meanwhile, Gates podcast is available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.