BTS’ Jin is making waves in the military, new video reveals

It seems Jin from the K-pop group BTS is making waves with his fellow soldiers while serving in the military as revealed by a new video. Although he enlisted in 2022, he has been keeping fans updated and entertained with new content.

He shared several photos in the past few days which showed him posing with his fellow soldiers including Yoon from WINNER. A new video shows a graduation ceremony taking place in the army and all the soldiers present in the video seem to be shouting “Kim Seokjin.”

According to fans of the singer, they are the soldiers who trained with Jin during the start of their time in the army and this was their way of showing their appreciation and respect for him.

One fan took to social media to write: “The trainees are chanting Kim Seokjin, Kim Seokjin! They’re just like us. Seokjin is a natural leader with good ethic and high standards, but also kind and thoughtful, his trainees are lucky to be trained with him and no doubt they love him!” while another added: “Trainees shout for SeokJin at graduation ceremony. These are the platoon members under Kim SeokJin's responsibility.”