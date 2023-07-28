Kim Kardashian reveals new bobbed hairstyle on Instagram

Kim Kardashian, a TV star, has revealed of having a chop. Taking to Instagram stories, Kim posted a selfie which revealed that she had chopped off her hair and had debuted a shorter, bobbed hairstyle.



The selfie shared by Kim on Thursday saw her relaxing in a black robe. The Kardashians star also posted follow-up videos which featured her posing with her hair tousled to one side, with her hand on her face and pouting lips.

The transformation of the SKIMS founder comes after she was spotted wearing a ponytail at a football game in Osaka Japan where she carried a rate Hermes Birkin handbag worth upwards of 300,000 dollars.

According to People magazine, the TV star has been bringing her fashion style A-game to multiple football games recently.

In June, for the Cruz Angel vs. Inter-Miami game, she appeared in a white cropped T-shirt and ripped jeans with a bright pink Chanel chain belt. She had her hair tied neatly to the back in a high ponytail.

She also met Victoria Beckham and Beckham's daughter, Harper, for a girls' night out where the 49-year-old TV star, wore a black bra top and high-wasted wide-leg pants.

