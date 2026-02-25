 
David Harbour excites fans for Robert Downey Jr's role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Asfa Munir
February 25, 2026

David Harbour, who plays the Red Guardian in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has spoken about his return to Avengers: Doomsday.

In 2025, the 50-year-old portrayed the titular role in the Thunderbolts* movie alongside Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell and Sebastian Stan.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harbour was asked, “What do you think the fans are going to be most excited about?”

To respond, the actor simply just said that it is going to be "huge".

David further confessed that he thought the fifth season of Stranger Things was going to be big, but he was wrong. Now, he claims Doomsday is going to be even bigger.

The Hellboy actor said, “Oh man, that movie is huge. I mean I thought that Stranger Things 5 was big, but this is kind of the biggest thing I’ve ever done.”

He further claimed that Robert Downey Jr, who will be playing Doctor Doom in the upcoming action sci-fi, has done a fantastic job.

David sent fans into frenzy by saying, “I’m really excited for you to see what Downey’s doing. I think he’s really special.”

Meanwhile, he also shared about how special the bromance was on set between him, Sebastian and Wyatt.

The much-anticipated film of 2026 Avengers: Doomsday will bring together an amazing ensemble cast on big screens including Robert, Chris Evans, Chirs Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, Tom Holland and many more. 

