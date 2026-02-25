 
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews royal wardrobe moment goes viral

Katie Price's husband previously shared a royal present

February 25, 2026

Lee was previously accused of using artificial intelligence to fake images of himself
Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrew, has claimed that he received a suit from the 'King or Prince of England.'

The controversial self-proclaimed businessman has continued to make headlines for his bold claims since tying the knot with the reality star, making yet another confession about being gifted a designer outfit.

Appearing on a podcast hosted by social media star Jordan Hisham in 2024, Lee and his now ex-wife, Dina Taji were seen giving him a tour of their Dubai home, reported The Sun.

At one point, Jordan asked him about his favourite item in his closet. He pulled out a checked blue suit and said: 'The King or Prince of England actually gave it to me.'

The former glamour model, 47, shocked everyone last month when she announced that she married businessman Lee Andrews just a week after meeting him, reportedly leaving her family upset.

It was later revealed that the pair made their marriage legal in a second ceremony after a new video emerged.

Lee was previously accused of using artificial intelligence to fake images of himself with tech billionaire Elon Musk and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

A source close to US reality TV star Kim said a picture of her with Andrews was a fake.

The claim comes after Katie teased fans with pregnancy claims as she proudly waved a pregnancy test. 

