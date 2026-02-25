Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews royal wardrobe moment goes viral

Lee was previously accused of using artificial intelligence to fake images of himself

Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrew, has claimed that he received a suit from the 'King or Prince of England.'

The controversial self-proclaimed businessman has continued to make headlines for his bold claims since tying the knot with the reality star, making yet another confession about being gifted a designer outfit.

Appearing on a podcast hosted by social media star Jordan Hisham in 2024, Lee and his now ex-wife, Dina Taji were seen giving him a tour of their Dubai home, reported The Sun.

At one point, Jordan asked him about his favourite item in his closet. He pulled out a checked blue suit and said: 'The King or Prince of England actually gave it to me.'

The former glamour model, 47, shocked everyone last month when she announced that she married businessman Lee Andrews just a week after meeting him, reportedly leaving her family upset.

It was later revealed that the pair made their marriage legal in a second ceremony after a new video emerged.

A source close to US reality TV star Kim said a picture of her with Andrews was a fake.

The claim comes after Katie teased fans with pregnancy claims as she proudly waved a pregnancy test.