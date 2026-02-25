Olivia Rodrigo teases fresh update about highly anticipated third album

Olivia Rodrigo has endorsed record producer and songwriter Dan Nigro’s update about her eagerly awaited third album release.

The former As Tall as Lions frontman shared a post to his Instagram, with the caption, “Finishing records…”

Olivia and Dan appeared near exhaustion in the image which accompanied the announcement, with the 23-year-old singer-songwriter poking fun at their condition in the comments.

“the palpable stress in this photo hahahha,” she wrote. (Sic)

While the planned album release does not have an official title yet, fans have nicknamed it OR3, based on Olivia’s initials and number of the album.

Dan Nigro’s latest tease about the project is additionally the only time the release has been addressed so far, with the Deja Vu singer telling Nylon back in October 2025, “I won’t say too much, but I think 2026 is going to be a busy year for me. I’ve been having a lot of fun dreaming things up.”

Meanwhile, the work on the album began after Olivia Rodrigo wrapped up the Guts World Tour in July last year.

In a promotional video for American Express, released last October, she told her fans, “Now I’m home, and I’m working on my new album.”

Her first album was Sour, which dropped in 2021 and featured the mega hit single, drivers license. While Guts came out two years later, in 2023.