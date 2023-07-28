Jimmie Allen announces comedy tour ‘I Said What I Said’ amid sexual assault case

Jimmie Allen was first accused of sexual assault by his previous manager in May

Grammy-nominated musician Jimmie Allen recently surprised fans with a comedy tour announcement amidst an ongoing legal battle.

The decision comes as Allen responds to two counterclaims filed against him by women alleging sexual assault and abuse.

"'I Said What I Said,' and I’m gonna say it again during my 3-night comedy tour coming this October," he wrote on Instagram, alongside what appears to be his tour poster. "ALL shows are invite only, so be sure signup with your e-mail via link in bio to receive the latest news & how to win tix.”

The legal woes began when Allen's former manager sued him in May, alleging rape, abuse, and sexual harassment that purportedly occurred under the management team's supervision. Subsequently, a second woman filed a lawsuit in June, claiming that Allen secretly filmed their sexual encounter in a hotel room and engaged in sexual contact after she withdrew her consent.

In a statement addressing the time he took to respond publicly, Allen explained that his priority was to address personal matters within his family.

Moreover, the Best Shot singer shared the challenges he has faced as a Black man in the country music industry, “For years, I have dealt with racism and harmful threats solely because I am a Black man in the country music industry, and this situation has only amplified that.”

He claimed: “These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for.”

Despite the accusations, Allen firmly maintains that all encounters with the accusers were consensual.