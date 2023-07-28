Amir Khan and wife Faryal living separately amid provocative messages scandal

British boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom are living separately after Amir's confession about s*xting. It was reported in July that Amir had approached a bridal model Sumaira and asked her to send provocative pictures.

According to Mirror, Khan has also promised Sumaira that he will delete any provocative image. His message read, "Think I wanna get caught out?"

Mailonline quoted a source telling the tabloid that since then Faryal and Amir have been living separately and Faryal is taking time on whether to end their marriage or not.

The couple has been married since 2013 and shares three children, two daughters, seven-year-old Lamaisah, and five-year-old Alayna and a son Muhammad is three years of age.

The source said that Faryal is going through tough times and is focusing on her children's well-being.

Their marriage is said to have been going through a difficult phase since Amir Khan contacted the bridal model and asked for incriminating images.

The boxer came clean and confessed to his actions and he also expressed willingness to go under therapy to stop himself from texting other women.

However, he didn't consider his actions as cheating and said that it was just a few texts but also expressed regret for doing it.

In an interview with The Sun, Amir apologised to his wife and insisted that he wants to focus on his training for upcoming exhibition fights.

The couple's reps hadn't responded to The Mirror's request for comment on the matter.