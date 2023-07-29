Prince William's reaction to Harry's drama proves he's fit to be King

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William has impressed royal fans and critics with his sensible approach to deal with the crisis amid his younger brother's ongoing drama to engage audience.



Prince of Wales has seemingly given a perfect answer to the Duke's accusations with his silence.

Kate Middleton's hubby demonstrated his maturity and dignity by maintaining a dignified silence despite Harry's repeated attacks.



William's strategy to stay calm and reluctant to respond to the Duke's boasting has proved 'he's fit to be King'.

The 41-year-old's handling of the royal drama with the disgruntled royal signifies his readiness to be King as he avoids adding fuel to the fire.

Jennie Bond, former BBC royal correspondent, has explained how the future king has gradually grown in confidence.

"William exudes confidence these days. I think this comes from growing older, becoming more comfortable in your own skin, the vast experience he now has of being centre stage, and learning to cope with the glare of pretty constant publicity, she told OK! magazine.



"He [William] has shown maturity about dealing with the rift with Harry, has maintained his dignity, and his silence, and has shown that he is more than ready to take on their responsibilities of his current and future roles," she added.

The expert went on quoting William and Harry's late mom Princess Diana, saying: "As Diana told me, 'the country is lucky to have William."

She recalled how back in his younger days the Prince used to struggle with the media attention he received, particularly from girls going wild over his good looks, but now he takes it in his stride.



Bond praised the smart royal in her own way, saying: "He's tall, dashing, with a fabulous smile, and the same engaging manner that his mother had with the public. So it’s no wonder that he is a bit of a heartthrob. When I was with him in Canada six months after Diana’s death, young girls went wild for William."

"They screamed, cried, wanted to hug him, held out signs saying they wanted to marry him, and generally embarrassed the hell out of the poor boy. Nowadays, though, he’s used to that kind of adulation – albeit not quite so manic – and I think he quite enjoys it."



There are speculations Harry and William will soon be holding "peace talks" to end feud.

However, a source close to the royals has rubbished rumours of a reconciliation between the two royal brothers, claiming: "William hasn’t reached out to Harry and vice versa. They haven’t been arguing, but there hasn’t been any contact made either. No telephone calls, no FaceTime and no Zoom calls."