Jennifer Lopez shares video of birthday celebration

Jennifer Lopez is continuing her birthday celebration while promoting her alcoholic brand.

In her newest promotional clip, shared on Instagram, the 54-year-old songstress said she was continuing her birthday celebrations after ringing in 54 with a racy bikini photoshoot earlier this week.

'Topping it off,' she said narrating her steps before whispering to the camera. 'Birthday week continues.'

Speaking directly to the viewers, the actress then giggled and asked: 'Everybody celebrates their birthday for a week, right?'

Earlier this month, she received backlash for that 'awkward' video of herself promoting her line despite previously admitting she doesn't drink and amid her husband Ben Affleck's sobriety.



