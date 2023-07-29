BTS's Jungkook promises musical magic for fans in upcoming solo album

Korean pop band BTS member Jungkook is all set to wow his fans with the release of his new music album and has now hailed it as 'awesome'. The singer has recently revealed his new solo song Seven. The official date of the release of the album has not yet been unveiled.



In an interview with Audacy Check-In, Jungkook said, "I think I am pretty at doing what I do." He quipped that he could act too.

Responding to the question regarding his upcoming solo album, the BTS member said that he just wants to continue producing good music for his fans adding that he might get some good results.

Jungkook added, "The upcoming solo album will be awesome and I am confident about it."

He wanted his fans to wait a bit longer telling them that a great album was on the way, reports Hindustan Times.

Talking about his own personality, Jungkook said that he thinks he is doing good and after reviewing reactions from Korea and outside of Korea he had gained a lot of confidence.

The pop star added that he only wants to focus on music and has no other passion. He loves being on stage and singing so, he'll continue producing music.

Sharing his experience of being on a solo flight to promote his album he talked about learning a lot of things. Jungkook said, "I want to take on new, diverse challenges as much as possible."

BTS member revealed his solo track Seven earlier this month which also features American rapper Latto.

