Kevin Costner's wife FINALLY moves out of his $145M mansion

By
Web Desk

July 29, 2023

Kevin Costner's wife FINALLY moves out of his $145M mansion

Kevin Costner’s wife Christine Baumgartner has finally vacated his $145M Santa Barbara mansion. She has moved into a smaller home just down the street days before she was ordered by the court to vacate the property.

Moving vans were spotted outside of the luxury home in Carpinteria, California early on in the day before they moved her things to the house down the street which is built on vacant land that is also owned by the actor.

The lot was largely empty besides shipping containers and the house in the middle. A U-Haul truck was seen in front of the mansion in the morning and then it made its way back in the evening to collect more things.

Christine filed for divorce back in May and was ordered by the court to empty the property by the end of this month as she complained that she had found it difficult to find a new home so soon.

Her new home features a quaint green roof as well as a wooden deck and an outside grill. A dirt path from the house leads to several white shipping containers just sitting in the empty lot. 

