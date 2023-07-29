 
1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton unveils dramatic weight loss results

By
Web Desk

|July 29, 2023

Tammy Slaton, a 1000-lb Sisters star has stunned her fans with a mindblowing weight loss body transformation. She has shown off her impressive glow-up after losing a whopping 400lbs of weight.

The TLC star embarked on her weight loss journey when she weighed a staggering 717lbs, and she has now wowed her fans by sharing her before and after snap on TikTok. She flaunted her impressive transformation, and fans lauded her new look declaring it a glow-up.

Tammy being proud of her impressive transformation, shared a before and after weight loss snap. In the before weight loss snap, Tammy can be seen wearing a grey vest T-shirt and aided by a nasal cannula for oxygen, reports Mirror

Following it, the new snaps appear which show her in recent condition after losing 400lbs weight, and her face appears to be a lot slimmer. 

Tammy Slaton has lost almost 400lbs of weight
What sent fans wild was seeing her without being added to the nasal cannula for oxygen.

Her followers hailed her transformation with one writing, "What an amazing transformation!" while another penned under her TikTok video, "Glow up!!! Love you and your videos Tammy!!"

A third wrote, "You look amazing keep it up and we are all so proud of you."

Her impressive transformation comes after she celebrates her 37th birthday. 

