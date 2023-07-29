‘Little Women’ actress Kim Go Eun exposed by friend, “she used me”

‘Little Women’ actress Kim Go Eun is exposed by her friend Ahn Eun Jin

Yumi’s Cells star Kim Go Eun made an appearance on the channel Algory for the video “The Way To Get Over Sadness, As Told By Actress Kim Go Eun.” During the episode, it was revealed that they were supposed to have another actress on the show.

The actress was revealed to be Ahn Eun Jin who can be seen in the Good Bad Mother. The two actresses both attended the Korea National University of Arts and were actually close friends.





The host then called up Ahn to ask her to share a story about Go Eun from her time in university and the latter was confident that her friend would share a good one. Ahn took some time to think before recalling: “If I were to thoroughly reveal from my perspective, because of her immense popularity, I’ve chased her around more than just a couple of times…It feels like she used me, now that I think about it.”

She added that because Go Eun was so popular, male students would approach her to ask what the other girl was up to. When Ahn was asked if Go Eun pretended to be with her to hang out with other men, she clarified that she would actually spend most of her time with Ahn.

They were both a part of the 10th class at the Korea University of National Arts and majored in acting. Go Eun then thanked Ahn for “exposing” her on the show, taking it lightheartedly.