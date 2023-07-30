Bill seeking to bar 'violent extremist' organisations, people from political arena to be tabled in Senate

The interior of the Senate of Pakistan, located in the Parliament Building's east wing in Islamabad, can be seen in this undated photograph. — Website/Senate of Pakistan

Authorities to detain violent persons for 90 days to 12 months.

Person or organisation will be categorised in lists 1 and 2 by govt.

Individual, organisation can file review application within 30 days.

ISLAMABAD: The government will present a bill in the Senate aimed at preventing "violent extremism" and barring individuals and organisations in such instances from participating in elections.

The bill will be tabled by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah today (Sunday).



The proposed bill draft defines violent extremism as acts of incitement, support, threats, and the use of violence and hostility stemming from political, religious, sectarian, or ideological beliefs. It also encompasses financing and protecting individuals or groups engaged in violent extremism, all of which will be prohibited by law.

Under this bill, violent individuals and those involved with violent organisations, including leaders, officials, and workers, may face detention spanning from 90 days to 12 months. However, the aggrieved person will retain the right to appeal to the high court.

"....the state is committed to further strengthen the legal mechanism to counter promotion and propagation of acts of violent extremism and provide for mechanism for de-radicalisation and rehabilitation of affected persons," the draft bill, a copy of which is available with Thenews.com.pk, reads.

It is necessary to provide for a mechanism to prevent violent extremism and for matters connected therewith and ancillary thereto, it added.

Following the bill's approval, the government can add a person or organisation to lists 1 and 2 on violent extremism.



Meanwhile, violent organisations and persons on the lists will not be allowed to participate in the elections as a result of this bill. At the same time, no financial institution will provide financial support to its leader, member, or official.

As per the proposed draft bill, the act shall be called the Prevention of Violent Extremism Act, 2023; it will be applicable across Pakistan.

Those added to the first list of the bill will include an organisation involved in violent extremism and whose leader is violent or the organisations resurfaces with a changed name.

While those in the second list will comprise persons involved in violent extremism, is part of a violent organisation or its leader, or provide financial support to the violent organisation.

As per the draft bill, the government will restrict media access or publication of violent individuals and organisations.

The draft bill mentioned that there would be restrictions on a violent person or leader of a violent organisation. Apart from this, the government will also investigate the assets of the violent outfit.

The arms license of leaders, officials and members of the violent organisation will be revoked, as per the draft bill, while their assets, properties and bank accounts will be frozen. Meanwhile, their passports will be confiscated, and they will not be allowed to travel abroad.

On the other hand, the government will either direct the violent person to leave or stay in an area. It will also probe into the assets of the violent person, their family, siblings, and relatives.

The government may re-evaluate the removal of a violent organisation or institution from the list, depending on their behaviour. The affected organisation or individual shall file an application before the review committee within 30 days, but if the application is rejected, an appeal shall be filed in the high court.

The department concerned can, meanwhile, remove the person or organisation from the list at any time. After delisting, the activities of the violent individual or organisation as well as its leader, officials, and members, will be monitored for six months, with chances of the duration being extended.

The government will establish a de-radicalisation center for the rehabilitation and de-radicalisation of violent individuals. It will also establish a research center to counter violent extremism.

On the other hand, educational institutions will immediately report acts of violent extremism to the government and will not allow any person to engage in or promote violent extremism.

According to the bill's draft, no public servant will allow themself or their family to be involved in violent extremism. Violent extremist content will be immediately removed or blocked from social media, it added.

The punishable offense shall be triable by the session court and will be non-bailable, cognisable, and non-compoundable.

The matter will be investigated and inquired by the police or any other department. A person guilty of violent extremism will be punished for three to 10 years and fined up to Rs2 million.

A person who violates this law will be imprisoned for one to five years and fined up to Rs1 million. An organisation involved in violent extremism will be fined Rs5 million, and it shall be dissolved as a result.

An organisation that violates the law will be fined up to Rs2 million, while the property and assets of the individual or organisation will be confiscated upon conviction.

A person found aiding or abetting or being complicit in violent extremism will also be liable to imprisonment for a term, which may extend to ten years, and fined Rs 2 million.

A person harbouring the one who commits an offense shall also be liable to imprisonment and a fine, while a person providing information or assistance to the government will be protected.