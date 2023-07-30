Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel embark on date night in eye-catching attire

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were seen wearing eye-catching patterns during a night out, making for quite a colorful duo. The couple seemed to be on a double date with DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg.

Jessica, the 41-year-old Candy actress, donned a beige silk jumpsuit adorned with red, orange, pink, and green flower motifs, along with the word "Bulbs." Her hair was elegantly styled in a ponytail, and she accessorized with dainty gold hoop earrings, a silver necklace, and chic dark sunglasses perched on her shirt.

On the other hand, 42-year-old Timberlake opted for a striking bright purple and red button-down shirt, paired with tan pants, black shoes, and a stylish gold and pearl Chanel chain around his neck.

This delightful date night occurred just a month after Biel shared an endearing Father's Day post on Instagram, featuring a snapshot of her husband enjoying quality time with their sons, Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2½.