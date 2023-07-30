Classic cinema inspiration behind Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' masterpiece

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan is mesmerizing audiences once more with his latest project, "Oppenheimer," solidifying his position as one of Hollywood's most captivating and distinct directors.

Known for his thrilling narratives and visually stunning creations, such as "Dunkirk," Nolan sets himself apart by drawing inspiration from classic films and visionary directors.

In a recent interview, Nolan revealed his fondness for the classic storytelling style, acknowledging the profound influence of timeless masterpieces like "Citizen Kane."

He also expressed admiration for Alfred Hitchcock's cinematic contributions, particularly highlighting "Correspondent 17" for its innovative in-camera effects, which he seeks to incorporate into "Oppenheimer."

Deeply passionate about his sources of inspiration, Nolan delved into the subject of Erich Von Stroheim's "Greed," a lost silent film known for its intricate depiction of love and betrayal.

Despite the film's incomplete state, Nolan commended its brilliance and the enduring impact of its conclusion, an enduring memory for the fortunate few who witnessed the original version.

The story of "Greed" resonated with Nolan, exemplifying Stroheim's unwavering dedication to his artistic vision, even in the face of studio intervention. Similarly, Nolan has earned renown for creating films that retain their length and artistic integrity, unyielding to conventional studio pressures.

With "Oppenheimer," Nolan aspired to deliver yet another cinematic masterpiece, infused with the essence of filmmaking pioneers from the past. As audiences eagerly await the film's release, they can expect to witness Nolan's signature style paying homage to the timeless artistry of cinema legends.