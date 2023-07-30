Kendall Jenner dances too hard - wardrobe fail at Nashville concert

Kendall Jenner's awkward wardrobe malfunction during concert fun

Kendall Jenner went too hard while dancing at a concert on Friday night, which caused an awkward wardrobe malfunction.



Taking to Instagram stories, the 27-year-old model posted some videos and pictures of herself having fun in her VIP spot on the stage at singer Chris Stapleton's concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

One of the pictures revealed that her choice of footwear wasn't quite compatible with several jumping and dancing as she did along with the music.

The picture featured one of her vintage heels snapped during the evening due to her dancing activity.

She captioned the picture, "Went too hard. My vintage couldn't handle it."

According to Metro, the reality star was wearing gold stiletto boots and paired them with a white cropped tank top and flared jeans.

The model didn't let her spirit break with her broken heel and enjoyed her evening to the fullest. In one of the photos, she was seen backstage enjoying a drink.

In the past few months, Kendall has sparked romance rumours with Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio as the couple have been spotted and snapped together in multiple instances.