 
menu menu menu

Kendall Jenner dances too hard - wardrobe fail at Nashville concert

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Kendall Jenner's awkward wardrobe malfunction during concert fun

Kendall Jenner went too hard while dancing at a concert on Friday night, which caused an awkward wardrobe malfunction.

Taking to Instagram stories, the 27-year-old model posted some videos and pictures of herself having fun in her VIP spot on the stage at singer Chris Stapleton's concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

One of the pictures revealed that her choice of footwear wasn't quite compatible with several jumping and dancing as she did along with the music.

The picture featured one of her vintage heels snapped during the evening due to her dancing activity.

Kendall Jenner dances too hard - wardrobe fail at Nashville concert
Kendall Jenner dances too hard - wardrobe fail at Nashville concert

She captioned the picture, "Went too hard. My vintage couldn't handle it."

According to Metro, the reality star was wearing gold stiletto boots and paired them with a white cropped tank top and flared jeans.

Kendall Jenner dances too hard - wardrobe fail at Nashville concert
Kendall Jenner dances too hard - wardrobe fail at Nashville concert

The model didn't let her spirit break with her broken heel and enjoyed her evening to the fullest. In one of the photos, she was seen backstage enjoying a drink.

In the past few months, Kendall has sparked romance rumours with Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio as the couple have been spotted and snapped together in multiple instances. 

More From Entertainment:

Police rush to Nicki Minaj’s L.A residence after calls inform of shooting

Police rush to Nicki Minaj’s L.A residence after calls inform of shooting
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t expect favor’ from Netflix?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t expect favor’ from Netflix?
BTS’ Jungkook claims his personality is a mixture of his bandmates

BTS’ Jungkook claims his personality is a mixture of his bandmates
Leonardi DiCaprio is spotted with Neelam Gill after she denies dating rumors

Leonardi DiCaprio is spotted with Neelam Gill after she denies dating rumors
Prince Harry can never ‘replicate or repeat’ past successes

Prince Harry can never ‘replicate or repeat’ past successes
Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Scotland get matching nails

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Scotland get matching nails
King Charles likely to break tradition of Queen Elizabeth

King Charles likely to break tradition of Queen Elizabeth
Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade spotted shopping together in Aspen

Kyle Richards, Morgan Wade spotted shopping together in Aspen

Shona McGarty QUITS ‘EastEnders’ after 15 years

Shona McGarty QUITS ‘EastEnders’ after 15 years