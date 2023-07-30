 
Katie Price's awkward blunder: Tooth falls out during live video

By
Web Desk

|July 30, 2023

Katie Price, a former glamour model, known for undergoing various cosmetic procedures recently suffered an awkward blunder as her tooth fell out during a live video. Katie was chatting live with her followers when her pearly whites caused a stir and came loose.

Not shying away or getting embarrassed the former I Am A Celebrity star took the teeth out of her mouth and showed it on camera.

The fans gave mixed reviews as some of them comforted her saying that at least it wasn't one of her front teeth whereas others expressed that the accident was hard for them to watch and it would give them nightmares, reports Mirror

She got the new set of crowns last year following the fall of the previous ones. The award-winning dental implant surgeon revealed that the more a person gets implants, the lifetime of implants decreases proportionally. 

Katie had just recently shown off the results of her surgery while collecting her seized car. She had undergone a nose job, cheek fillers and a lip lift.

Talking on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, she quipped that the funny thing about getting the nose job is that when she uses face recognition on her mobile apps, the apps do not recognise her face anymore. 

