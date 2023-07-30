'This Barbie has Nobel Prize': Malala Yousafzai jokes with husband Asser Malik

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai (left) and her husband Asser Malik. — Twitter/@Malala

Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai on Sunday jumped on the bandwagon to watch the blockbuster hit Barbie movie with her husband Asser Malik.

Dressed in a pink shalwar kameez, the 26-year-old young activist posted a photo with Malik, 27, standing in life-sized Barbie packaging and a famous photo booth.

"This Barbie has a Nobel Prize [sparkly heart emoji]. He’s just Ken," she joked while posting the picture on Twitter.

Her husband replied to his wife's tweet: "I’m Kenough [cry-laugh emoji].”



The word "Kenough" is a reference to the Barbie movie — directed by Greta Gerwig — which is related to Ryan Gosling's character as Ken.

In the picture, Malik could be seen wearing a black blazer and white T-shirt. The couple posed with a smile on their faces as Malik put his arm around Yousafzai.

Many fans found their post funny and praised the couple's sense of humour.

“You are the coolest there is! That caption is everything,” one person wrote.



Another wrote: "Best one I’ve seen yet!"

“End this trend. We have a (Nobel) winner!” wrote one of the users.