Prince Louis destiny changed by Queen Elizabeth II with key rule

By
Web Desk

July 31, 2023

Prince Louis almost had a different moniker for himself if Queen Elizabeth II had not intervened.

The young Wales, who is now known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, would not have Prince to his name had the former monarch not changed the rule.

Express reports: "His great-grandmother the Queen stepped in before he was born to overwrite a rule put in place by her grandfather King George V."

"He decided that all of the sovereign's children would automatically become a Prince or Princess, as well as any grandchildren born through the male line," notes Mirror.

"This caused a bit of an issue when George was born, as despite being our future king he shouldn't have had the title," the outlet continues.

They reveal: "The Queen stepped in and said that George would get a title, and decided to extend the change to all of Kate and William's children."

Prince Louis is was born to Kate Middleton and Prince Harry in 2018.

