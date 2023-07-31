Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox pay tribute to Lisa Kudrow on '60th birthday'

Jennifer Aniston admits being friends with Lisa Kudrow for nearly 30 years now

The spectacular girl gang from popular TV show Friends remained best buddies even after so many years of the show; Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox prove it with their heartfelt tribute to Lisa Kudrow on her 60th birthday.

Jennifer, who played the role of Rachel Green in Friends, shared a bunch of memorable pictures from the set of the show and also dropped a few pictures from their latest meet ups.

She wrote a long note for best friend Lisa, calling her ‘one of the most favourite people on the planet.’

The Murder Mystery star wrote: “Please join me in celebrating one of my favourite people on the planet. Lisa Kudrow!!”

“She’s been my friend and family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you… I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honor to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday”, concluded Jennifer.

Meanwhile, Courtney aka Monica Geller also posted some extremely adorable old and new photos on her Instagram handle along with a sweet birthday note that read: “Happy Birthday my Loot.”



“This is the second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love.”

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have been close friends for almost 30 years now. The trio pulled off a special bond while working together on sitcom Friends that premiered from 1994-2004. Their bond continued to grow stronger over the years.