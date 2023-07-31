 
Directors of 'Street Fighter' reboot tease innovative adaptation with original ideas

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Directors of 'Street Fighter' reboot tease innovative adaptation with original ideas

Excitement surrounds Legendary Entertainment's "Street Fighter" live-action film reboot as directors Danny and Michael Philippou promise a unique and innovative adaptation of the beloved video game series. 

The filmmaking siblings recently discussed their approach to the project, expressing their enthusiasm for the rich source material that "Street Fighter" offers, along with their intention to infuse the story with original ideas while maintaining the essence of the established universe.

With creative control granted by Legendary, the directing duo is determined to pour their passion and dedication into the film, aiming to deliver an authentic cinematic experience that reflects their artistic vision. 

Michael Philippou emphasized their commitment to creating a product of utmost dedication rather than a quick project for financial gain.

The "Street Fighter" franchise has a history of live-action adaptations with varying critical receptions, but its popularity remains strong, with the recent release of "Street Fighter 6." 

While the official release date for the reboot is yet to be announced, fans eagerly await a fresh take on the gaming universe, propelled by the promise of originality and creative freedom from the Philippou brothers. 

