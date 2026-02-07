Katie Price set for Dubai honeymoon with new husband despite family's warnings

Katie Price's newlywed husband served time in a notorious Dubai jail just weeks before he met the star, sources claim

Katie Price is reportedly unconcerned by her family's worries as she prepares to fly to Dubai to begin her honeymoon with controversial husband Lee Andrews.

Since the former model dropped bombshell of her fourth marriage, she has been making headlines alongside her new husband.

Katie spent the last week in UK and treated herself to a salon visit to get her lip fillers refreshed before flying out.

It was later claimed that Katie Price's newlywed husband served time in a notorious Dubai jail over financial charges just weeks before he met the star, a source told The Sun.

Lee denies the claim and previously said he was flying to the UK last week, but later claimed he had stayed in Dubai to find them a house.

Katie's family are 'concerned' about the relationship but she 'isn't listening' to them.

A source told The Sun: 'They do not want her to go back to Dubai but she has confirmed that she is leaving today.'

It comes after it was revealed that Katie will be taking a break from her self-titled podcast, The Katie Price Show, in light of the fallout from her nuptials.

As per the schedule every new episodes air on Thursdays, but it was reported last week that Katie hadn't recorded the latest episode after returning from Dubai, reports the Mirror.

'Katie doesn't want to be away from Lee over Valentine's Day and said they are planning a honeymoon.

Her family have read reports about Lee and are so concerned about Katie's welfare.'