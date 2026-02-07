 
Geo News

Katie Price set for Dubai honeymoon with new husband despite family's warnings

Katie prepares to fly to Dubai to begin her honeymoon with Lee Andrews

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 07, 2026

Katie Prices newlywed husband served time in a notorious Dubai jail just weeks before he met the star, sources claim
Katie Price's newlywed husband served time in a notorious Dubai jail just weeks before he met the star, sources claim

Katie Price is reportedly unconcerned by her family's worries as she prepares to fly to Dubai to begin her honeymoon with controversial husband Lee Andrews. 

Since the former model dropped bombshell of her fourth marriage, she has been making headlines alongside her new husband.

Katie spent the last week in UK and treated herself to a salon visit to get her lip fillers refreshed before flying out.

It was later claimed that Katie Price's newlywed husband served time in a notorious Dubai jail over financial charges just weeks before he met the star, a source told The Sun.

Lee denies the claim and previously said he was flying to the UK last week, but later claimed he had stayed in Dubai to find them a house.

Katie's family are 'concerned' about the relationship but she 'isn't listening' to them.

A source told The Sun: 'They do not want her to go back to Dubai but she has confirmed that she is leaving today.'

It comes after it was revealed that Katie will be taking a break from her self-titled podcast, The Katie Price Show, in light of the fallout from her nuptials.

As per the schedule every new episodes air on Thursdays, but it was reported last week that Katie hadn't recorded the latest episode after returning from Dubai, reports the Mirror.

'Katie doesn't want to be away from Lee over Valentine's Day and said they are planning a honeymoon. 

Her family have read reports about Lee and are so concerned about Katie's welfare.'

'Masters of the Universe' director reveals how Jared Leto made 'Skeletor' unique
'Masters of the Universe' director reveals how Jared Leto made 'Skeletor' unique
Quinton Aaron family gives encouraging update after recent health scare
Quinton Aaron family gives encouraging update after recent health scare
Katie Price, Peter Andre agree to end public feud for sake of children
Katie Price, Peter Andre agree to end public feud for sake of children
Taylor Swift finds another connection with football: 'Might be'
Taylor Swift finds another connection with football: 'Might be'
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos 'reconcile' few days after split
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos 'reconcile' few days after split
Charlize Theron honours home country at 2026 Winter Olympics
Charlize Theron honours home country at 2026 Winter Olympics
Bowen Yang makes ‘bizarre' comment on ‘SNL' after exit
Bowen Yang makes ‘bizarre' comment on ‘SNL' after exit
Jesy Nelson credits brother for keeping her in 'Little Mix' at breaking point
Jesy Nelson credits brother for keeping her in 'Little Mix' at breaking point