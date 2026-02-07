Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos 'reconcile' few days after split

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos split was for brief period, reports

Bella Hadid has given another try at her relationship with Adan Banuelos as the couple reconcile a few days after break-up.

Last month, the duo reportedly split up after dating for three years. But, it has now been revealed that they have decided to give another shot at their relationship.

Reportedly, the split was a brief period, but it was needed. They had been experiencing issues in their bond since December, but Bella still cares about Adan and wants this to work out.

An insider told US Weekly, “The split was brief but needed. They have been up and down since December, but she still cares deeply about him and wants to make it work.”

The sources continued, “They are working on their relationship right now. He has been a huge part of her life in Texas, so it’s been hard for her to let go.”

Meanwhile, another informant revealed that Hadid and Banuelos’ relationship is a work in progress. They both come from different worlds and have contrasting careers, but they both have great love for each other.

As per an insider, “Adan loves Bella and wants to make it work. He is a really good guy [who is] well-liked by everyone.”

Last month, Adan was arrested for public intoxication but was released after paying a penalty of $386.

US Weekly reported that the couple had reunited by the time he arrested.