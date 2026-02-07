Katie Price, Peter Andre agree to end public feud for sake of children

The former couple released a statement expressing their desire to close the door on their toxic past

They have famously been at loggerheads for years, but now Katie Price and Peter Andre have put old tensions aside amid ongoing conflict spanning over a decade.

The former couple were married for four years until they split in 2009 and share children Junior and Princess together.

Today they jointly released a statement expressing their desire to close the door on their toxic past and promising never to speak negatively about each other again.

Katie Price's official Instagram account

Taking to Instagram, they both posted: 'Katie Price and Peter Andre have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect. We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children.

Peter Andre's official Instagram account

'We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability.'

The statement continued: 'We want to stand united for our children. We are hoping this is a start of a positive relationship. We ask for understanding and support from both the media and the public as we move ahead.'

Meanwhile, Katie is preparing to fly to Dubai to begin her honeymoon with new husband Lee Andrews.

Katie spent the last week in UK, treating herself to a salon visit to have her lip fillers refreshed before flying out.