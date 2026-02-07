 
Geo News

Katie Price, Peter Andre agree to end public feud for sake of children

The former couple were married for four years until they split in 2009

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 07, 2026

The former couple released a statement expressing their desire to close the door on their toxic past
The former couple released a statement expressing their desire to close the door on their toxic past

They have famously been at loggerheads for years, but now Katie Price and Peter Andre have put old tensions aside amid ongoing conflict spanning over a decade.

The former couple were married for four years until they split in 2009 and share children Junior and Princess together.

Today they jointly released a statement expressing their desire to close the door on their toxic past and promising never to speak negatively about each other again.

Katie Prices official Instagram account
Katie Price's official Instagram account

Taking to Instagram, they both posted: 'Katie Price and Peter Andre have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect. We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children.

Peter Andres official Instagram account
Peter Andre's official Instagram account

'We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability.'

The statement continued: 'We want to stand united for our children. We are hoping this is a start of a positive relationship. We ask for understanding and support from both the media and the public as we move ahead.'

Meanwhile, Katie is preparing to fly to Dubai to begin her honeymoon with new husband Lee Andrews. 

Katie spent the last week in UK, treating herself to a salon visit to have her lip fillers refreshed before flying out.

'Masters of the Universe' director reveals how Jared Leto made 'Skeletor' unique
'Masters of the Universe' director reveals how Jared Leto made 'Skeletor' unique
Quinton Aaron family gives encouraging update after recent health scare
Quinton Aaron family gives encouraging update after recent health scare
Taylor Swift finds another connection with football: 'Might be'
Taylor Swift finds another connection with football: 'Might be'
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos 'reconcile' few days after split
Bella Hadid, Adan Banuelos 'reconcile' few days after split
Katie Price set for Dubai honeymoon with new husband despite family's warnings
Katie Price set for Dubai honeymoon with new husband despite family's warnings
Charlize Theron honours home country at 2026 Winter Olympics
Charlize Theron honours home country at 2026 Winter Olympics
Bowen Yang makes ‘bizarre' comment on ‘SNL' after exit
Bowen Yang makes ‘bizarre' comment on ‘SNL' after exit
Jesy Nelson credits brother for keeping her in 'Little Mix' at breaking point
Jesy Nelson credits brother for keeping her in 'Little Mix' at breaking point