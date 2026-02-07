Charlize Theron honours home country at 2026 Winter Olympics

Charlize Theron took to the Winter Olympics stage in Italy with a touch of grace and a message from home.

The South African-born actress paid homage to her country’s national hero, Nelson Mandela, with her address during Milano Cortina’s opening ceremony.

Referring to the late activist and former president of the nation as her “beloved countryman”, the Mad Max: Fury Road star shared the words, “Peace is not just the absence of conflict; peace is the creation of an environment where all can flourish, regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, class, caste, or any other social markers of difference.”

“Today, this message seems more relevant than ever,” she continued. “So let these Games be more than just sport. Let them be a reminder of our common humanity, our respect for one another, and a resounding call for peace everywhere.”

Charlize further shared her appearance at the Olympics via Instagram, with the caption, “I want to wish every single athlete at this Winter Olympics the best of luck, you all deserve to be here and then some.”

Notably, the 50-year-old actress echoed the words from Mandela’s 2004 address at the Global Convention on Peace and Nonviolence in New Delhi, India.

Co-incidentally, 2004 was the same year she won the Academy Award for best actress, thanks to her performance in 2003’s Monster.

The official Olympics website cited Charlize Theron’s humanitarian services as the reason why she was invited to deliver a message of peace during the latest opening ceremony in Milan.

“Theron has repeatedly spoken out against violence, inequality and discrimination,” it was further noted.