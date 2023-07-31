Prince Harry’s allegedly ‘simmering and stewing with anger and hurt’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry is beginning to ‘simmer and stew with anger and hurt’ over the past and all of his experiences following the death of his mother.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser weighed in on these issues surrounding the duke and his emotional state.

The conversation began once the expert admitted, “Harry seems like a man simmering and stewing with anger and hurt over the treatment of his mother, his wife and himself by sections of Fleet Street and Crown Inc.”

She also went as far as to ask, “What happens once all his avenues for trying to hold these forces to account are exhausted?”

What about “when he has no more cases he can bring or streaming companies willing to pay him to expound on his truth for their subscribers?”

“I suppose what I’m asking is, will it ever be enough? Can or will Harry ever find peace?” she also added.

“And on that existential cliffhanger, we will just have to wait and see,” Ms Elser further added before signing off.