 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry’s allegedly ‘simmering and stewing with anger and hurt’

By
Web Desk

|July 31, 2023

Prince Harry’s allegedly ‘simmering and stewing with anger and hurt’
Prince Harry’s allegedly ‘simmering and stewing with anger and hurt’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry is beginning to ‘simmer and stew with anger and hurt’ over the past and all of his experiences following the death of his mother.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser weighed in on these issues surrounding the duke and his emotional state.

The conversation began once the expert admitted, “Harry seems like a man simmering and stewing with anger and hurt over the treatment of his mother, his wife and himself by sections of Fleet Street and Crown Inc.”

She also went as far as to ask, “What happens once all his avenues for trying to hold these forces to account are exhausted?”

What about “when he has no more cases he can bring or streaming companies willing to pay him to expound on his truth for their subscribers?”

“I suppose what I’m asking is, will it ever be enough? Can or will Harry ever find peace?” she also added.

“And on that existential cliffhanger, we will just have to wait and see,” Ms Elser further added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones cozy up on yacht together

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones cozy up on yacht together
Tom Hiddleston returns for 'Loki' season 2 to save the multiverse from collapse video

Tom Hiddleston returns for 'Loki' season 2 to save the multiverse from collapse
ITV chef James Martin makes first appearance since bullying allegations

ITV chef James Martin makes first appearance since bullying allegations
Todd Chrisley’s request for house arrest declined after kids’ claims of ‘asbestos’ in prison

Todd Chrisley’s request for house arrest declined after kids’ claims of ‘asbestos’ in prison
Mini-documentary on celebrity yachting features Meghan Markle

Mini-documentary on celebrity yachting features Meghan Markle

Harry Styles' Love on Tour concludes after 173 concerts across the globe

Harry Styles' Love on Tour concludes after 173 concerts across the globe
Ashley Graham addresses THAT Hugh Grant interview from Oscars 2023 video

Ashley Graham addresses THAT Hugh Grant interview from Oscars 2023
Netflix unveils list of all movies releasing on August 2023: Full List

Netflix unveils list of all movies releasing on August 2023: Full List
Meghan Markle is not the reason behind 'Suits' streaming surge

Meghan Markle is not the reason behind 'Suits' streaming surge