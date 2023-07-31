BTS’ Jungkook causes COFFIN to sell out after ‘Seven’

BTS’ Jungkook causes coffin to sell out after his song ‘Seven’

K-pop group BTS member Jungkook’s fans are hysterical after he caused a coffin to sell following the release of his solo Seven. The singer is known to cause several items to sell out after he is seen using them including food, drinks and clothes.

In the music video for his song Seven, he comes out of a white coffin during his funeral to prove his undying love. Not long after, The Economy Times announced that the coffin had been sold out on July 30th.





There was also an image featuring the owner of the coffin store as he grinned ear to ear after the successful sale of his items. One of the coffins cost around ₩5.00 million KRW or $3,930 USD and netizens were left guessing what the singer’s living fans had to do with the item.

One fan joked: “They’ll probably write in their wills, ‘I prepared the coffin used in Jungkook’s MV, so put me in there when I die,’” as another added: “I guess they can use it tens of years later LOL. They can write in their will in advance, and ask to be put in there when they die.”

A third netizen remarked: “They’re already buying their coffins? Guess the coffin store that was ahead of its time hit it big,” as a fourth added: “The design is pretty so I guess they can use it as a storage space or a chair, LOL.”