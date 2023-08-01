Meghan Markle, Harry asked to do themselves 'favour,' take 'stock' of current position

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are urged to carefully look at their new options as old doors close.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have come to a 'defining' moment in their life after Spotify snubs partnership with them.

Royal expert Pauline Maclaran notes both Harry and Meghan 'have done themselves no favours' with recent damages.



"The whole furore around the Netflix documentary but particularly Harry's memoir, I see that as a more defining moment," she said.

Speaking to The Express, Pauline said Spare "became very much an individual focus on Harry who was basically complaining about his royal life. It was an amazing best-seller but it didn't do them any favours.

"At the moment, Harry and Meghan are really taking stock of where they are and where they are going forward," she concludes.

The expert then noted that the duo has to opt for a "change in direction" and "knock the Royal Family while they themselves hold onto their royal titles."