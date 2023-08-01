Shakira fuels Lewis Hamilton romance rumours with ‘three’ secret Ibiza Villa meet-ups

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton seemingly confirmed dating speculations after they met each other secretly at the singer’s luxurious Ibiza Villa.

As reported by Spanish TV channel Telecinco, the Waka Waka singer and the racing star waited till all the workers left for the day till their secret meet-up.

The alleged loved-up duo, who have been spotted together on a number of events since their first public appearance in May, was heard having “constant conversations” by his driver.

Paparazzo Sergio Garrido said Shakira and Hamilton met “three times in the Ibiza villa” after “the workers left” for the day.

“When the workers left, the singer stayed alone with her private escort and received a visit from Hamilton,” Garrido added.

This comes after it was reported that the Columbian singer is looking forward to see where her relationship with the Formula One driver will take her.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, an insider said that Shakira and the seven-time world championship-winning have become “inseparable.”

"She’s over Gerard and fast-tracking her romance with Lewis,” the source said. "They’re inseparable. It’s definitely a hot summer romance.”

"She believes in love and is very open to see what the future might hold for them,” the source added.

Shakira has been linked to at least four men following her split from Gerard Pique, including Tom Cruise and Jimmy Butler.