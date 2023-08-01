Offset opens up about love and overcoming cheating allegations

Offset is addressing rumors of infidelity within his marriage to Cardi B. Over time, the famous rap couple has faced media attention and accusations of cheating.

On Monday, Offset, aged 31, clarified the situation during an interview with Angela Yee on her podcast, Way Up with Yee, following a June incident. In that particular post, Offset had posted on his Instagram Story claiming that Cardi, aged 30, was unfaithful.

Offset expressed his love and devotion to Cardi, stating, "That's my wife. I love her to death." He went on to explain the circumstances surrounding the incident, mentioning that they were engaged in a heated argument at the time, and as he put it, "if you got a New York woman, you know she's a pitbull at the mouth."

Offset also revealed that a few rounds of Casamigos Tequila played a role in the situation, emphasizing “We crazy for each other.”

However, he admitted that his past mistakes continue to impact their relationship negatively. “To be honest, I hate the fact that every time she has an issue with somebody else, they bringing me up and my past up. My past be covering up everything I done did. All this time I ain’t did nothing,” he shared.

Offset proposed to Cardi B at Power 99's annual Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October 2017, though Cardi later revealed that they were already married at the time.