Civilians' military trial: SC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of full court

CJP Umar Ata Bandial (top) and (left to right) Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved the verdict on a fresh plea seeking the constitution of a full court on the matter of military trials of civilians arrested for involvement in May 9 violent protests.



The development came during the hearing of identical petitions challenging the government's decision to conduct trials of civilians in military courts.

A six-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik, was hearing the case.



"[Court] will hold consultations on this matter now. [We] will inform about the opnion in 15 minutes if the consultations are completed," CJP Bandial said.

He added that the decision will be announced tomorrow if the consultations do not conclude.

On Monday, the apex court was requested to constitute a full court for the ongoing hearing on the petitions, with the submission that only a judgment of the full court can counter any future contemptuous attempt to sabotage any judgment passed in this present petition as well as the connected petitions.

“The full court should include all judges willing and available for the adjudication on the fundamental and complex constitutional and legal questions,” Karamat Ali argued in the fresh application filed under Order 33 Rule 6 of the Supreme Court Rules 1980 via his lawyer Faisal Siddiqui.

The petitioner requested that the court may allow the petitioners to raise further grounds in support of this present application during the hearing of this present application.

He prayed that this court may graciously refer this present petition as well as the connected petitions to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, for the constitution of a full court (which includes all judges willing and available to be a part of this full court) for the adjudication on the fundamental and complex constitutional and legal questions raised in this present petition and in the connected petitions.

The initial petitions



Following the arrests made in connection with the violent riots that erupted across the country on May 9, the government announced its decision to hold military court trials of those found guilty of damaging and attacking military installments — a move both the government and the army considered a low blow.

In light of this decision, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, including Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali, requested the apex court to declare the military trials "unconstitutional".

In this petition filed through his lawyer, the former CJP pleaded that Section 2(1)(d)(i) and (ii) of the Pakistan Army Act were inconsistent with the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution and should be struck down.

Moreover, five members of civil society from different cities — represented by Faisal Siddiqi — appealed to the apex court to declare illegal the trial of civilians in the military courts.

Similarly, Ahsan's petition challenged the government's decision to try civilians in military courts.