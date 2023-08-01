 
Meghan Markle sends 'powerful' message to Victoria, David Beckham amid feud

By
Web Desk

August 01, 2023

Meghan Markle sends ‘powerful’ message to Victoria, David Beckham amid feud

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has seemingly sent a ‘powerful’ message to Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham amid their feud, it is reported.

According to a report by Sky News, the Duchess of Sussex has recruited some “powerful new friends” to replace "furious" Victoria and David Beckham.

The Beckhams have allegedly ended their friendship with Meghan and Harry after the California-based royal couple allegedly accused them of leaking information to the press.

The source told Daily Mail, per Sky News, “Meghan has been uncharacteristically quiet in the public domain.

“But she has powerful new friends, so don’t expect the silence to last long.”

Victoria Beckham was very close to royal family and used to visit Buckingham Palace regularly to spend time with them during the peak of her fame.

Meanwhile, David Beckham has been friendly with Prince Harry and Prince William since meeting at an FA reception in 2010.

