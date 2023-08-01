Oprah Winfrey ‘in awe’ of Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert: Watch

Oprah Winfrey has recently shared her “transcendent” experience of attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop concert in New Jersey on July 31.



Taking to Instagram, the former talk show host said in a video clip, “I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent.”

Gushing over Break My Soul singer, Oprah revealed, “That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets.”

“The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it,” stated the TV personality.

Oprah continued, “I couldn't speak. I couldn't scream. I couldn't...”

She took a pause and after collecting herself, Oprah went on with her assessment, “I was in awe. I am in awe of that kind of talent.”

In the end, the popular TV host proclaimed, “That is like the most extraordinary thing I've ever seen. The most extraordinary show I have ever seen.”

Oprah attended Beyonce concert with her pals Tina Knowles-Lawson and Gayle Kin and had so much fun.



Following her review, fans could not stop praising the popstar for her ‘amazing’ performance.

One commented, “Beyonce is the greatest performer of her generation. She is also the closest thing we have to a 21st century global music icon. I never doubted these things, but the Renaissance Tour definitely solidifies it.”

Another added, “Beyoncé doesn’t just put on a concert. It’s an entire jaw dropping production that she and her cast of characters put their whole self into.”