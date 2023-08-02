Gwyneth Paltrow opens her $4.9M mansion gates for only two lucky fans

Gwyneth Paltrow has launched this lucrative offer in partnership with Airbnb

Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to share her 'Goop experience' with two lucky fans who will tour her lush Montecito guest house for one night with all the accessories attached.

Partnering with Airbnb, the 50-year-old took to Instagram, saying, "Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented."



In order to "make the world a little less lonely," she continued. "While we may begin as strangers, I hope we'll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal."

The Iron Man star added, "Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you'll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite goop products for a truly luxuriating stay."



The Oscar winner promised the selected guests would have the best experience of their life as she gave a walk-through of the luxe guest house to her 8.3 followers.

It includes several high-end stuff, such as a stuffed wine cellar, a large soaking tub, a wood-burning fireplace, and more.

And the cherry on the top, the lucky fan(s) will join the dinner table with the actress and her hubby, Brad Falchuk.

Paltrow's guest house's royal experience is up for offering on September 9. But fans have to test their luck by signing up for the eye-catching opportunity on August 15 at 10 a.m. PT.