Lindsay Lohan shares sweet gift her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis sent her

Lindsay Lohan has shared a sweet yet thoughtful gift from her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

Lohan welcomed her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.



The Mean Girls actress, 37 welcomed her son Luai in Dubai, where she lives with her 36-year-old financier husband.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a brief video featuring the slew of books her 64-year-old co-star sent her.

Curtis was among the first to celebrate Lohan and Shammas' bundle of joy, proclaiming the Monday that Lohan gave birth to be, 'Magic Monday.'

'My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!' Curtis said.

Lohan announced her pregnancy in March on her Instagram account.