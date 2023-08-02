 
menu menu menu

Lindsay Lohan shares sweet gift her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis sent her

By
Web Desk

|August 02, 2023

Lindsay Lohan shares sweet gift her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis sent her
Lindsay Lohan shares sweet gift her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis sent her 

Lindsay Lohan has shared a sweet yet thoughtful gift from her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

Lohan welcomed her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.

The Mean Girls actress, 37 welcomed her son Luai in Dubai, where she lives with her 36-year-old financier husband.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a brief video featuring the slew of books her 64-year-old co-star sent her.

Curtis was among the first to celebrate Lohan and Shammas' bundle of joy, proclaiming the Monday that Lohan gave birth to be, 'Magic Monday.'

'My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!' Curtis said.

Lohan announced her pregnancy in March on her Instagram account. 

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott shares key 'Utopia' concert update after Egypt row

Travis Scott shares key 'Utopia' concert update after Egypt row
Gwyneth Paltrow opens her $4.9M mansion gates for only two lucky fans

Gwyneth Paltrow opens her $4.9M mansion gates for only two lucky fans

Zendaya remembers Angus Cloud, pens heartfelt note on Insta

Zendaya remembers Angus Cloud, pens heartfelt note on Insta
Taylor Swift's LA concerts face pressure amid hotel strike video

Taylor Swift's LA concerts face pressure amid hotel strike
Taylor Swift shares Eras Tour earnings with her team video

Taylor Swift shares Eras Tour earnings with her team
BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free suspended after clash with co-host during live broadcast

BBC Radio 1 presenter Arielle Free suspended after clash with co-host during live broadcast

Meghan Markle blasted by her pal for claims about Victoria Beckham

Meghan Markle blasted by her pal for claims about Victoria Beckham
Prince Andrew needs 'very large house' as Sarah Ferguson undergoes 'masectomy'

Prince Andrew needs 'very large house' as Sarah Ferguson undergoes 'masectomy'
Jamie Foxx reveals his sister saved his life, shares special birthday tribute to her

Jamie Foxx reveals his sister saved his life, shares special birthday tribute to her