Prince Harry’s left with ‘no more goodwill’ to survive

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly being given a second chance, in the eyes of experts.

Insights into this second chance have been brought forward by producer and entertainment coach, Paul Duddridge.

According to a report by the Daily Record he weighed in on the entire matter candidly.

In the midst of his chat, the expert began by noting how “Harry and Meghan may yet turn out to be beneficiaries of the [writers guild] strike.”

After all, “It will give them a much-needed chance to review their creative strategies while using the industry shutdown as cover.”

In the middle of his chat, Mr Duddridge also claimed that the strike “gives them an opportunity to regroup and retool their operations” for the purpose of “flipping the narrative.”

This is because Mr Duddridge feels “they have seemingly worn out the goodwill of the Royal Family and have not set the world alight with their creative output in the US.”

Hence the best move would be for them to “grab this opportunity with both hands. It may be their last,” in the eyes of Mr Duddridge.

All of these comments have come shortly after it was revealed, by correspondent Kinsey Schofield, that Meghan has “her eyes set on bigger opportunities” and “wants to be a power player in Hollywood and that this is not the direction that Harry has any desire to go.”