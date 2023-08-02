Treat Williams was hit by ‘grossly negligent’ driver, 35, now facing charges

Treat Williams was killed in a road accident on June 12

Renowned actor Treat Williams, best known for his roles in Hair and Everwood, tragically passed away on June 12 following a motorcycle collision in Vermont.

Vermont State Police revealed that Williams succumbed to "severe trauma and blood loss" after his motorcycle was struck by a Honda SUV in the town of Vermont. He was immediately airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the authorities, the driver of the Honda vehicle, identified as 35-year-old Ryan Koss, has been charged with "grossly negligent" driving in connection with the incident. Koss was processed and released on the charge but will face arraignment on September 25.

The police department disclosed that Koss attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot, leading to the collision with Williams' motorcycle. Despite the actor's efforts, he was unable to avoid the impact and was thrown from his bike.

Williams was admired for his iconic portrayal of hippie George Berger in the 1979 musical Hair, where he showcased an alternative way of life to a US Army draftee. His talent also earned him a recurring role as former firefighter Benny Severide in the popular TV show Chicago Fire.

Upon hearing the tragic news, Williams' long-time agent, Barry McPherson, expressed his devastation and praised the actor's remarkable career.

"Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year," said McPherson. "He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."