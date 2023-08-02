 
Angus Cloud ‘out of sight’ but ‘not out of mind’: Here’s how

By
Web Desk

August 02, 2023

File Footage

Angus Cloud has reportedly completed his three movies before his heartbreaking death on July 31

The Euphoria star, who was found dead at his mother’s home in Oakland, California, had finished one untitled thriller movie, directed by Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, set to release in April 2024.

Daily Mail reported that the late actor also wrapped up with Freaky Tales, which is now in post-production.

The third movie, Angus completed filming, was Dan Brown’s Your Lucky Day, co-starring Sterling Beaumon, Jessica Garza and Jason O’Mara.

The outlet mentioned that the movie will release in December and the story is based on a hostage situation at a small convenience store over a winning lottery ticket worth $156 million.

Meanwhile, Euphoria co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney remembered the late actor on social media.

Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden behind Freaky Tales spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, “We are so shocked and saddened by the awful news. Angus brought such a unique energy and vitality to our set and his work.”

“We will remember him as a bright, patient, vibrant human being and a devoted collaborator who we felt lucky to work alongside. What a devastating loss. We didn't know him long, but we will miss him dearly,” they added.

