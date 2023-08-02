Gal Gadot hints at ‘developing’ Wonder Woman 3

Gal Gadot has recently hinted at “developing Wonder Woman 3 with DC bosses.



Speaking to ComicBook.com, Gadot addressed the question about the third instalment of Wonder Woman movie.

She stated, “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart.”

“From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together,” disclosed the actress.

To note, Gadot claim to fame with her role as Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder’s DC Universe, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Later on, she did two standalone movies, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984.

Gadot’s role as Wonder Woman also appeared in Justice League while she did cameos in DC films such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress opened up about new Superman casting.

Gadot mentioned, “I saw that they were testing, doing different screen tests, but I don’t know who got it, but it seemed like everyone was super legit and talented and, like, great.”

“So, I’m happy for them. It’s such a huge take-on and it’s such an exciting beginning to any actor, and I wish whoever it’s going to be the best of luck and enjoy the ride,” she added.

Meanwhile, Gadot's upcoming movie Heart of Stone will release on Netflix on August 11.