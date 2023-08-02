 
Kate Middleton advised to apologise to fashion expert

By
Web Desk

August 02, 2023

A 79-year-old fashion expert was ridiculed and mocked over her appearance when she criticized Kate Middleton recently.

Although Kate Middleton had nothing to do with online attacks on the former Vogue editor Suzy Menkes, some people believe she should approach the veteran journalist to console her.

Menkes had invited an expert to discuss Kate's outfits and jewellery on her podcast Creative Conversations.

She went on to call the Princess of Wales a disappointment in her approach to jewellery and praised Queen Camilla.

Shortly after Daily Mail published a story on her podcast, a large number of Kate's fan took to social media websites to mock her.

Multiple accounts shared the veteran journalist's photos and mocked her over her appearance.

A royal observer said Kate and Prince William's supporters were following in the footsteps of Meghan and Harry's fans.

The observer said that the Sussex Squad would target several British journalists when they wrote about the royal couple.

